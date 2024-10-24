Left Menu

Massive Multi-State ED Raids Uncover Foreign Exchange Violations

The Enforcement Directorate recently seized Rs 30.50 lakh, along with various foreign currencies, during raids across multiple states. The agency conducted operations at 14 locations linked to Vuenow Marketing and others, suspecting irregular foreign remittances for services. The raids led to the confiscation of digital devices and crucial documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:28 IST
Massive Multi-State ED Raids Uncover Foreign Exchange Violations
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently completed a major operation, confiscating Rs 30.50 lakh along with 6,410 Euros, 3,062 USD, five Singapore Dollars, and 2,750 Swiss Francs. The federal agency announced on Thursday that this multi-state raid, executed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, also led to the seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents.

The well-coordinated search operations were carried out by multiple teams across fourteen locations, including Mohali in Punjab, New Delhi, Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai in Maharashtra. These actions are part of an investigation into the substantial and irregular foreign inward remittances received by Vuenow Marketing Services Ltd, Vuenow Infotech Pvt Ltd, and Zebyte Rental Planet Pvt Ltd, ostensibly for providing database and data processing services.

Significant seizures were made at the office premises of these companies and the residences of key individuals associated with them, yielding both Indian and foreign currency. The raids, conducted on October 17, mark a crucial step in probing financial discrepancies related to foreign exchange violations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024