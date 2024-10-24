UP By-Polls: BJP's Brajesh Pathak Confident of Victory Across All Seats

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) potential to secure a victory in the upcoming state by-polls, asserting that the party will capture all nine contested seats.

This statement comes alongside the BJP's announcement of their candidate list for the Uttar Pradesh assembly by-polls, fielding notable members such as Ramvir Singh Thakur from Kundarki and Suchismita Maurya from Majhawan.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, led by Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, is rallying behind their joint candidates under the Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol, emphasizing a focus on constitutional values and unity. Nominations continue until October 25, with voting set for November 13 and results expected by November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)