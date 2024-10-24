Boeing Faces Turbulence: Strike Extends Financial Struggles

Boeing shares took a hit, dropping 2.7% in U.S. pre-market trading after a vote by factory workers to extend a nearly six-week strike. This move has introduced further uncertainty into Boeing's efforts to stabilize both its financial standing and its image, which has been affected by recent management issues.

A significant 64% of the West Coast factory workforce rejected Boeing's latest contract proposal, causing a stall in assembly lines for key commercial jets. The offer, which proposed a 35% wage increase over four years but lacked a defined benefit pension plan, was insufficient for the workers, posing a challenge for CEO Kelly Ortberg.

Boeing anticipates financial strain due to the ongoing strike, which also affects its supplier network. The company has filed for the ability to raise $25 billion to protect its investment grade and secured $10 billion in credit amidst the potential need for a capital raise. The prolonged labor standoff and financial difficulties are exerting significant pressure on the company.

