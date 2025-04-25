IMF Intensifies Work on Global Financial Stability
The International Monetary Fund plans to enhance efforts on addressing external imbalances and closely monitor the financial sector for potential instability, especially within the non-bank sector. The IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasizes the Fund's commitment to advising on resilience strategies following the IMFC meeting.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to intensify its efforts in tackling external imbalances while maintaining vigilant oversight of the financial sector for possible instability, according to Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
Georgieva outlined the Fund's strategic focus during a recent news briefing after the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meeting. Special attention will be directed towards the non-bank sector, a potential source of financial instability.
She stressed the importance of providing advice on resilience measures to strengthen the overall system. The IMF is committed to these initiatives to ensure global financial stability remains intact.
