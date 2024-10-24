Left Menu

Punjab's Stubble Burning Efforts Yield Promising Results

Punjab reports a 16% decrease in farm fires compared to last year, thanks to government and farming community efforts. Initiatives include CRM machines, nodal officers, and 'Unnat Kisan' app to improve stubble management. Addressing stubble burning is crucial for reducing Delhi's air pollution during paddy harvest season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:53 IST
Punjab's Stubble Burning Efforts Yield Promising Results
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab has reported a significant 16% decrease in farm fires, with 1,638 incidents this year compared to 1,946 last year. This reduction is attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Punjab government and farmers, aiming to tackle stubble burning effectively.

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian highlighted initiatives such as the distribution of crop residue management (CRM) machines and the appointment of nodal officers. Since 2018, over 1.43 lakh CRM machines have been provided, with 13,616 distributed this year alone, enhancing the state's capacity to manage stubble.

The introduction of the 'Unnat Kisan' mobile app, mapping 1.30 lakh CRM machines, further aids small and marginal farmers in accessing necessary resources. These efforts, part of a Rs 500 crore action plan, aim to mitigate stubble burning, which contributes to air pollution in Delhi during October and November harvests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024