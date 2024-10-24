Punjab's Stubble Burning Efforts Yield Promising Results

Punjab has reported a significant 16% decrease in farm fires, with 1,638 incidents this year compared to 1,946 last year. This reduction is attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Punjab government and farmers, aiming to tackle stubble burning effectively.

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian highlighted initiatives such as the distribution of crop residue management (CRM) machines and the appointment of nodal officers. Since 2018, over 1.43 lakh CRM machines have been provided, with 13,616 distributed this year alone, enhancing the state's capacity to manage stubble.

The introduction of the 'Unnat Kisan' mobile app, mapping 1.30 lakh CRM machines, further aids small and marginal farmers in accessing necessary resources. These efforts, part of a Rs 500 crore action plan, aim to mitigate stubble burning, which contributes to air pollution in Delhi during October and November harvests.

(With inputs from agencies.)