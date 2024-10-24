Diplomatic Rift: India-Canada Tensions Over Khalistani Allegations

In the midst of rising diplomatic tensions, Indian envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma staunchly defended his provocative remarks suggesting that some Khalistani extremists and terrorists are 'deep assets' of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). Verma, in an exclusive interview, criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for making baseless allegations against India in Parliament without providing evidence.

Verma, who has been recalled due to alleged threats posed by the Trudeau administration to Indian diplomats' safety, questioned whether Canada would accept his own allegations against the Khalistani elements. He underscored the importance of credible evidence before making any international claims, drawing attention to what he perceives as double standards in handling the issue.

Amid the controversy, Verma expressed his disappointment at the diplomatic fallout between the nations, while reiterating his commitment to safeguarding India's interests. The diplomatic debacle saw India rejecting accusations from Canada and expelling six Canadian diplomats, illustrating the extent of the deteriorating relations. The situation remains tense as India accuses Canada of harboring anti-India elements.

