Car Bomb in Damascus Injures Civilian Amid Rising Tensions

A car bomb exploded near Syria's capital, Damascus, injuring one civilian who lost a leg. The incident was reported by state TV amidst escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A car bomb detonated near Syria's capital, Damascus, resulting in one civilian injury, according to state TV reports on Thursday.

The explosion caused a serious injury to the victim, who lost a leg due to the blast's impact. The blasts have heightened fears of ongoing violence in the region.

This incident underlines the escalating tensions within Syria, pointing to a period of instability and unrest in the capital and its surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

