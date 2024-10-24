Car Bomb in Damascus Injures Civilian Amid Rising Tensions

A car bomb detonated near Syria's capital, Damascus, resulting in one civilian injury, according to state TV reports on Thursday.

The explosion caused a serious injury to the victim, who lost a leg due to the blast's impact. The blasts have heightened fears of ongoing violence in the region.

This incident underlines the escalating tensions within Syria, pointing to a period of instability and unrest in the capital and its surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)