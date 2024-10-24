Left Menu

Global Markets Navigate Volatility Amid Economic Signals

Global markets experienced volatility with shares trading flat. U.S. Treasury yields and strong corporate results eased election and rate cut concerns. Notable market movements included Tesla's 19% jump. Meanwhile, the dollar slipped, and gold neared record highs due to geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:35 IST
Global markets remained on a knife-edge Thursday, with shares trading flat amid a flurry of mixed signals affecting investor sentiment. U.S. Treasury yields dropped slightly, buoyed by strong corporate earnings, which briefly alleviated concerns over the impending U.S. elections and potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Tesla's remarkable 19% surge, driven by CEO Elon Musk's optimistic sales forecast, fueled some optimism. In contrast, broader indices reflected mixed fortunes, with the S&P 500 edging up 0.11% and the Nasdaq gaining 0.55%. European stocks eked out a modest gain, breaking a three-day losing streak.

Currency markets displayed significant shifts, as the U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies amidst more resilient unemployment data. Gold prices approached record highs amid geopolitical worries, while oil prices dipped on concerns about Europe's economic growth impacting energy demand.

