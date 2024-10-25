Turbulence for Boeing: Striking Workers Shake Up Aerospace Giant

Boeing's financial recovery efforts hit turbulence as striking workers rejected the latest contract offer, signaling major challenges ahead for the aerospace giant. The machinists' decision, driven by the absence of a pension plan, has left assembly lines idle, raising concerns over the company's financial stability and recovery timeline.

Boeing shares dropped, impacting suppliers like Spirit AeroSystems. The strike, the first in 16 years, triggers fears of a possible credit downgrade if unresolved. Industry experts emphasize that meeting union wage demands might expedite a resolution, while concerns about prolonged strikes affecting production looms.

Amid ongoing cash burn and previous crises over safety and labor shortages, analysts warn Boeing may need to seek funds before resolving the strike. Executive plans for recovery face significant obstacles, with sturdy competition from European rival Airbus continuing to pressure Boeing's comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)