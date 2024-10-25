Left Menu

Dollar Wavers Amid Economic Signals, Market Jitters

The dollar saw its sharpest decline in a month as U.S. yields dropped, although it's poised for a fourth consecutive weekly rise. Mixed Asian stock performances and earning reports from major tech companies are contributing to market caution amidst economic data, political uncertainty, and strong employment figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 08:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar remained defensive after its biggest monthly drop, influenced by falling U.S. yields and buying interest in depressed Treasury prices.

Stock markets in Asia showed mixed results, with the Hang Seng advancing 0.5% while Japan's Nikkei slipped 1% following a yen rebound. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield saw its sixth consecutive weekly rise.

Political uncertainties in Japan, U.S. elections, key payroll reports, and earnings from tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon are driving market caution. Robust economic data continues to affect rate cut paths, with stock investors watching rising bond yields, contributing to a 1.2% decline in the MSCI world index this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

