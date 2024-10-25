Dollar Wavers Amid Economic Signals, Market Jitters

The dollar remained defensive after its biggest monthly drop, influenced by falling U.S. yields and buying interest in depressed Treasury prices.

Stock markets in Asia showed mixed results, with the Hang Seng advancing 0.5% while Japan's Nikkei slipped 1% following a yen rebound. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield saw its sixth consecutive weekly rise.

Political uncertainties in Japan, U.S. elections, key payroll reports, and earnings from tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon are driving market caution. Robust economic data continues to affect rate cut paths, with stock investors watching rising bond yields, contributing to a 1.2% decline in the MSCI world index this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)