Unlock Unbeatable Deals this Dhanteras with Bajaj Finserv

Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali, providing a perfect time to buy new gadgets. Bajaj Finserv offers enticing discounts and Easy EMI options on smartphones, laptops, and home appliances. Discover savings on top brands like Samsung and Apple, with offers extending to air conditioners and more during October.

Updated: 25-10-2024 16:41 IST
The festival of Dhanteras heralds the onset of Diwali, and with it comes an opportune moment to upgrade your gadgets. Bajaj Finserv is capitalizing on the festive spirit by offering lucrative discounts on a broad selection of top-tier products including smartphones and laptops.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 20% off on the latest smartphones from leading brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple. Bajaj Finserv has made these purchases more accessible with Easy EMIs, starting as low as Rs 833 for phones and Rs 2,321 for laptops, ensuring that both budget and premium options are within reach.

The deals don't stop at gadgets. Bajaj Finserv's offers extend to essential home electronics like air conditioners and refrigerators, all available at appealing discounts. The Dhanteras Sale runs through October, featuring flexible EMI schemes, zero down payment, and other perks to provide a seamless shopping experience.

