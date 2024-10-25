Left Menu

Empowering Women in Leadership: The Future of Gender Equality in Business

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business hosted the 2024 Women in Leadership Forum. Leaders discussed empowering women in family businesses, gender equality, and policy reforms. Key speakers highlighted the necessity of women in leadership roles and reported increased resilience in women since the pandemic, fostering global female leadership since 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • China

On October 23, the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) held its much-anticipated 2024 Women in Leadership Forum, uniting leaders from the United Nations and over 500 business executives. The event emphasized two primary themes: empowering women in family businesses and leading multinational companies.

Jin Pei, Vice-Chair of the Shanghai Women's Federation Association, celebrated women's achievements in economic and social spheres. UN Resident Coordinator in China, Siddharth Chatterjee, highlighted the stark gender disparities in management, urging that gender equality is crucial for economic prosperity and stability. Liu Meng, of the UN Global Compact, called for comprehensive policy reforms, citing that women in leadership enhance productivity.

Li Haitao, CKGSB's Dean, emphasized women's crucial role in family enterprises and long-term business success. Professor Zhang Xiaomeng shared findings showing increased workplace resilience, especially among women in leadership post-pandemic, with AI playing a role in enhancing gender equality. The forum, a CKGSB initiative since 2013, aims to foster female leadership globally.

