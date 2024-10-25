Empowering Women in Leadership: The Future of Gender Equality in Business
On October 23, the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) held its much-anticipated 2024 Women in Leadership Forum, uniting leaders from the United Nations and over 500 business executives. The event emphasized two primary themes: empowering women in family businesses and leading multinational companies.
Jin Pei, Vice-Chair of the Shanghai Women's Federation Association, celebrated women's achievements in economic and social spheres. UN Resident Coordinator in China, Siddharth Chatterjee, highlighted the stark gender disparities in management, urging that gender equality is crucial for economic prosperity and stability. Liu Meng, of the UN Global Compact, called for comprehensive policy reforms, citing that women in leadership enhance productivity.
Li Haitao, CKGSB's Dean, emphasized women's crucial role in family enterprises and long-term business success. Professor Zhang Xiaomeng shared findings showing increased workplace resilience, especially among women in leadership post-pandemic, with AI playing a role in enhancing gender equality. The forum, a CKGSB initiative since 2013, aims to foster female leadership globally.
