Cyclone Dana Hits India: Coast Guard's Swift Response Ensures Zero Casualty
Cyclone Dana struck West Bengal and Odisha, prompting a rapid mobilization by the Indian Coast Guard. Despite the challenges, the coordinated efforts led to the target of zero casualties achieved through proper planning and execution, with no loss of life or significant property damage reported.
- Country:
- India
As Cyclone Dana made landfall in West Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard swiftly mobilized resources, deploying 11 ships, 5 aircraft, and 14 Disaster Relief Teams. The focus was on immediate assistance and search and rescue operations to ensure community safety. Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported at sea.
In Odisha, Cyclone Dana wreaked havoc, uprooting trees and snapping power lines. While West Bengal reported one casualty, the storm, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra. Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Manjhi, confirmed no casualties in the state, attributing this success to effective planning and execution.
In a media briefing, Manjhi highlighted the state's preparedness, noting over six lakh individuals were evacuated to safety. Airport operations resumed, with the first flight landing at 9 a.m., and road clearances anticipated by 1 p.m. The National Disaster Response Force continued its work, clearing uprooted trees in Dhamra as restoration efforts progressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDRF Deploys 56 Teams for Cyclone Dana in India
Cyclone Dana: Odisha's Zero Casualty Triumph Amidst Power Disruptions
High Court Intervenes to Balance Election Protocol and Disaster Relief in Wayanad
Odisha's Proactive Measures: Zero Casualty Target as Cyclone Dana Approaches
Cyclone Dana: IAF Mobilizes NDRF Teams to Odisha, Education Institutions Shut Down