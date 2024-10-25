Himachal CM Pushes for Infrastructure Boost in New Delhi Meetings

In an on-site inspection in New Delhi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu examined the 'Himachal Niketan', a facility aimed at accommodating visitors from Himachal Pradesh to the national capital. The five-storeyed structure in Dwarka is expected to cost around Rs 57.72 crore. During this visit, Sukhu emphasized the need for completing the project within the scheduled timeline.

Later, the Chief Minister engaged in discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Their talks focused on issues affecting border residents and the necessity of enhancing road infrastructure in strategic areas. Promising full support, the Defence Minister assured collaboration with the state government. This meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Ram Subhag Singh and senior government officials.

Furthering his agenda, CM Sukhu met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He discussed a series of proposals, including four new road projects, with a view to securing central assistance. These initiatives aim to strengthen the road network, a vital component for tourism and the state's development. Sukhu also advocated for feasibility studies on tunneling to reduce maintenance costs and requested realignment reviews of critical highways. Gadkari assured continued support to the Himachal government.

