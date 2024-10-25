Inox Wind Soars with Robust Profit Surge and Expanding Order Book
Inox Wind Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 90.20 crore in the quarter ending September 30, propelled by increased income and strategic alliances. The company's significant growth is mirrored in its swelling order book and a consortium agreement with banks for Rs 2,200 crore facilities.
Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) reported a strong net profit of Rs 90.20 crore for the quarter ending September 30, highlighting a significant turnaround from the Rs 26.84 crore loss in the same period last year. The company's total income surged to Rs 741.74 crore, with expenses rising accordingly.
This growth is underpinned by a robust order book reaching 3.3 gigawatts, with 1.2 GW in fresh orders within the first half of FY25. Inox Wind has also secured consortium agreements with banks for Rs 2,200 crore non-fund-based facilities, demonstrating confidence in the company's financial health.
Additionally, the listed subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, also showed positive results with a profit increase to Rs 6.06 crore and an income of Rs 64.41 crore. As a key player in India's wind energy sector, IWL continues to capitalize on its strong market position and strategic investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
