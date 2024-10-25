Great Wall Motors Boosts Production in Russia Amid Expanding Market

Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors is set to significantly increase its production capacity in Russia, aiming to deliver 200,000 cars annually starting next year. This strategic move seeks to capitalize on a resurgent Russian car market, as reported by two Russian newspapers on Friday.

The exodus of Western carmakers, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has opened opportunities for Chinese companies, who now dominate over half of the market in terms of sales. Great Wall, producing SUVs under the Haval brand since 2019, is the sole Chinese manufacturer owning a Russian factory.

The factory, located in the Tula region south of Moscow, is expanding from an annual output of 150,000 cars to 200,000 by 2025. This expansion underscores Great Wall's commitment to its Russian operations, with the Haval brand closing in on market leader Lada, according to recent sales reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)