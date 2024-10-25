Shriram Finance Ltd Reports 20% Profit Surge in Q2

Shriram Finance Ltd, the leading entity of the Shriram Group, announced a significant 20% boost in consolidated net profit for Q2 of the current fiscal year, totaling Rs 2,153 crore.

The company's total income grew to Rs 10,097 crore, a notable rise from Rs 8,564 crore in the previous year's same period. Shriram Finance also managed to reduce its gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 5.32%.

In addition, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share and approved a 1:5 share split, pending shareholder approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)