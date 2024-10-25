Transport Safety Lab Unveiled to Advance Road Safety and Policy Development in Africa

In a major advancement for road safety on the African continent, South Africa’s Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Transport Safety Lab at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria. The lab, designed to innovate transport safety policies and test products that improve road conditions, was unveiled at the CSIR’s Scientia campus on Thursday.

The lab, part of a multi-faceted effort to reduce road accidents and related socio-economic costs, includes two key facilities: a stationary driving simulator and a sensor-equipped vehicle. The driving simulator, known as the Simulator Lab, allows researchers to recreate hazardous road conditions and analyze driver responses under controlled circumstances, while the Drive Lab vehicle gathers real-world data on driver behaviour, road conditions, and visibility of signage. This dual infrastructure creates a unique setup combining controlled lab precision with on-the-road experimentation.

Dr Sandile Malinga, CSIR’s Smart Society Group Executive, noted that the lab’s data insights would serve as a foundation for more effective transport safety policies. "The lab’s blend of simulated and real-world data gathering places it in a unique position to influence critical road safety improvements," Malinga stated, emphasizing its role in reducing road fatalities.

Lerato Kgoa, Senior Researcher at CSIR, highlighted the lab’s ability to collect real-time data from South African roads through its Drive Lab vehicle. This mobile lab will allow researchers to measure variables like signage visibility and driver responses to various road conditions. The Simulator Lab, on the other hand, will allow researchers to replicate dangerous driving scenarios such as low visibility, adverse weather, and challenging road surfaces, enabling them to study driver decision-making and safety interventions in a risk-free environment.

The lab’s research aligns with the globally recognized Safe System Approach endorsed by the United Nations, which prioritizes road safety by making it a shared responsibility among users, policymakers, vehicle manufacturers, and infrastructure planners. Dr Thulani Dlamini, CEO of CSIR, emphasized the collaborative potential of the new facility, inviting transport operators, original equipment manufacturers, and private investors to partner in testing and refining transport safety innovations. "The lab will help industry leaders co-develop pioneering road safety solutions, giving them a competitive advantage," he said.

Furthermore, the lab is expected to support evidence-based policymaking aligned with South Africa’s National Road Safety Strategy 2016-2030. Its insights will contribute to regulatory frameworks, inform law enforcement strategies, and support infrastructure planning, ultimately enhancing road safety across Africa. CSIR aims to collaborate with agencies like the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Namibia Road Authority to amplify the lab’s impact continentally.

Funded by the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation, the CSIR Transport Safety Lab stands as a promising step towards safer roads, more informed policies, and innovative solutions for sustainable transport infrastructure across Africa.