Market Upswing Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty

Global stocks were trending upward on Friday, even as they braced for a weekly downturn driven by uncertainties surrounding the U.S. election. Tensions in the Middle East added to the upward trend in oil prices, with Brent crude climbing by 1.45% to $75.46 per barrel.

The election race between Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris remains tight in key swing states. Investors are on edge, fearing a contested result could disrupt global markets and introduce new geopolitical complications.

The S&P 500 was poised to end the week slightly down, though technology and communication services sectors made gains, with the index rising 0.90%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones increased by 0.46% and the Nasdaq surged by 1.48%.

