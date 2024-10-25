Left Menu

Market Upswing Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty

Global stocks climb on Friday despite weekly loss fears due to U.S. election tensions. Trump's and Harris' tight races in swing states concern investors. S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq make gains, while European and Asian indexes face declines. Oil prices rise amid geopolitical worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks were trending upward on Friday, even as they braced for a weekly downturn driven by uncertainties surrounding the U.S. election. Tensions in the Middle East added to the upward trend in oil prices, with Brent crude climbing by 1.45% to $75.46 per barrel.

The election race between Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris remains tight in key swing states. Investors are on edge, fearing a contested result could disrupt global markets and introduce new geopolitical complications.

The S&P 500 was poised to end the week slightly down, though technology and communication services sectors made gains, with the index rising 0.90%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones increased by 0.46% and the Nasdaq surged by 1.48%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

