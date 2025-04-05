Left Menu

Trump's Trade Talks: A Last-Minute Negotiation Effort

President Donald Trump is engaging with representatives from Vietnam, India, and Israel to discuss trade deals that might mitigate forthcoming tariffs. These talks come as a deadline approaches next week, highlighting Trump's maneuvering in international trade politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 03:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Donald Trump is actively pursuing negotiations with Vietnam, India, and Israel in a bid to mitigate the impact of prospective tariffs set to be implemented soon.

According to a source mentioned by CNN, Trump is in contact with representatives from these nations, indicating a strategic diplomacy effort.

With a crucial deadline nearing next week, these discussions are part of a broader initiative to navigate the complexities of international trade politics effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

