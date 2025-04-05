Legal Giants Unite: Battling Trump's Executive Orders
Over 500 law firms, including high-profile names like Arnold & Porter and Freshfields US, have joined forces in a court brief denouncing Donald Trump's crackdown on legal professionals. The firms support a lawsuit by Perkins Coie against an executive order targeting legal diversity and challenging Trump's potentially unlawful actions.
In a bold move, more than 500 law firms have signed a court brief condemning former President Donald Trump's intensified campaign against the legal profession. The brief, submitted last Friday, supports Perkins Coie's legal battle to block Trump's controversial executive order challenging the firm's diversity policies.
Notable signatories include Arnold & Porter and Crowell & Moring, among others, with most focused on litigation. The White House maintains that Trump's directives are within presidential powers, despite objections that such orders undermine the American legal framework.
Judge Beryl Howell has labeled the measures unconstitutional, warning they threaten foundational legal principles. Several firms, targeted by similar orders, have struck legal compromises with Trump while denouncing the executive actions as politically retaliatory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UCLA Faces Lawsuit Over Violent 2024 Mob Attack on Pro-Palestinian Protesters
Novak Djokovic's Stance on Controversial Tennis Lawsuit
Djokovic Disagrees with Some Aspects of PTPA's Lawsuit Against Tennis Governing Bodies
Blake Lively Moves to Quash Justin Baldoni's $400M Defamation Lawsuit
Justice Department's Controversial Shielding of Trump in Capitol Riot Lawsuits