Left Menu

Legal Giants Unite: Battling Trump's Executive Orders

Over 500 law firms, including high-profile names like Arnold & Porter and Freshfields US, have joined forces in a court brief denouncing Donald Trump's crackdown on legal professionals. The firms support a lawsuit by Perkins Coie against an executive order targeting legal diversity and challenging Trump's potentially unlawful actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 03:17 IST
Legal Giants Unite: Battling Trump's Executive Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, more than 500 law firms have signed a court brief condemning former President Donald Trump's intensified campaign against the legal profession. The brief, submitted last Friday, supports Perkins Coie's legal battle to block Trump's controversial executive order challenging the firm's diversity policies.

Notable signatories include Arnold & Porter and Crowell & Moring, among others, with most focused on litigation. The White House maintains that Trump's directives are within presidential powers, despite objections that such orders undermine the American legal framework.

Judge Beryl Howell has labeled the measures unconstitutional, warning they threaten foundational legal principles. Several firms, targeted by similar orders, have struck legal compromises with Trump while denouncing the executive actions as politically retaliatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025