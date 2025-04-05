Legal Giants Unite: Battling Trump's Executive Orders

In a bold move, more than 500 law firms have signed a court brief condemning former President Donald Trump's intensified campaign against the legal profession. The brief, submitted last Friday, supports Perkins Coie's legal battle to block Trump's controversial executive order challenging the firm's diversity policies.

Notable signatories include Arnold & Porter and Crowell & Moring, among others, with most focused on litigation. The White House maintains that Trump's directives are within presidential powers, despite objections that such orders undermine the American legal framework.

Judge Beryl Howell has labeled the measures unconstitutional, warning they threaten foundational legal principles. Several firms, targeted by similar orders, have struck legal compromises with Trump while denouncing the executive actions as politically retaliatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)