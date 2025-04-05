Left Menu

Tsunami Warning Issued After Major Quake in Papua New Guinea

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, prompting a tsunami warning for waves of 1 to 3 meters along the coastline. While no damage reports have surfaced, the quake centered offshore near New Britain Island, affecting over 500,000 residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-04-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 03:14 IST
Tsunami Warning Issued After Major Quake in Papua New Guinea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • New Zealand

A tsunami warning was announced for Papua New Guinea following a significant magnitude 6.9 earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

This shallow earthquake struck the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located 194 kilometers east of Kimbe in New Britain.

The USGS cautioned about possible tsunami waves of 1 to 3 meters along areas of the Papua New Guinea coast, with warnings of smaller 0.3 meter waves for the nearby Solomon Islands. Australia and New Zealand reported no tsunami threats. The island, located on the volatile Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' houses over 500,000 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

