Tsunami Warning Issued After Major Quake in Papua New Guinea

A tsunami warning was announced for Papua New Guinea following a significant magnitude 6.9 earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

This shallow earthquake struck the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located 194 kilometers east of Kimbe in New Britain.

The USGS cautioned about possible tsunami waves of 1 to 3 meters along areas of the Papua New Guinea coast, with warnings of smaller 0.3 meter waves for the nearby Solomon Islands. Australia and New Zealand reported no tsunami threats. The island, located on the volatile Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' houses over 500,000 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)