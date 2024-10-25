Left Menu

Leaders Discuss Empowerment and Self-Reliance at Adichunchanagiri University

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former PM HD Devegowda engaged with students at Adichunchanagiri University, focusing on national empowerment and self-reliance. Their dialogue emphasized sustainable growth and innovative development strategies. VP Dhankhar shared insights on inclusivity and neutralizing misinformation while highlighting the university's service to the marginalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:21 IST
Leaders Discuss Empowerment and Self-Reliance at Adichunchanagiri University
Vice President interacts at Adichunchanagiri University (Source/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At Adichunchanagiri University, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda captivated students with discussions on pivotal national matters. Their participation in the Samvada Induction Program shed light on strategies aimed at strengthening the nation and promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, according to the Office of HD Devegowda.

The exchange of ideas emphasized sustainable growth and innovation as cornerstones for inspiring future leaders. In a display of commitment to national progress, both dignitaries traveled together via helicopter to Bengaluru, continuing their dialogue on development strategies and empowerment.

Vice President Dhankhar shared his perspectives on X, highlighting India's diverse opportunities in the blue and space economies, and emphasized the country's historical inclusivity. He voiced concerns about misinformation affecting national health and praised Adichunchanagiri University's exemplary service to the marginalized while launching DigiMed, a digital education tool for medical students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024