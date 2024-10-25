Leaders Discuss Empowerment and Self-Reliance at Adichunchanagiri University

At Adichunchanagiri University, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda captivated students with discussions on pivotal national matters. Their participation in the Samvada Induction Program shed light on strategies aimed at strengthening the nation and promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, according to the Office of HD Devegowda.

The exchange of ideas emphasized sustainable growth and innovation as cornerstones for inspiring future leaders. In a display of commitment to national progress, both dignitaries traveled together via helicopter to Bengaluru, continuing their dialogue on development strategies and empowerment.

Vice President Dhankhar shared his perspectives on X, highlighting India's diverse opportunities in the blue and space economies, and emphasized the country's historical inclusivity. He voiced concerns about misinformation affecting national health and praised Adichunchanagiri University's exemplary service to the marginalized while launching DigiMed, a digital education tool for medical students.

