Leaders Discuss Empowerment and Self-Reliance at Adichunchanagiri University
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former PM HD Devegowda engaged with students at Adichunchanagiri University, focusing on national empowerment and self-reliance. Their dialogue emphasized sustainable growth and innovative development strategies. VP Dhankhar shared insights on inclusivity and neutralizing misinformation while highlighting the university's service to the marginalized.
- Country:
- India
At Adichunchanagiri University, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda captivated students with discussions on pivotal national matters. Their participation in the Samvada Induction Program shed light on strategies aimed at strengthening the nation and promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, according to the Office of HD Devegowda.
The exchange of ideas emphasized sustainable growth and innovation as cornerstones for inspiring future leaders. In a display of commitment to national progress, both dignitaries traveled together via helicopter to Bengaluru, continuing their dialogue on development strategies and empowerment.
Vice President Dhankhar shared his perspectives on X, highlighting India's diverse opportunities in the blue and space economies, and emphasized the country's historical inclusivity. He voiced concerns about misinformation affecting national health and praised Adichunchanagiri University's exemplary service to the marginalized while launching DigiMed, a digital education tool for medical students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught
India and ASEAN Strengthen Digital Ties to Boost Inclusivity and Innovation
Immigration Controversy: Trump's Aurora Rally Sparks Fear and Misinformation
Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway
Government Cracks Down on Air Purifier Misinformation