NIA Investigates Train Derailments: No Sabotage Signs Found Yet

The National Investigation Agency is probing four recent train derailments but has found no sabotage evidence. Despite multiple incidents involving potential hazards on tracks, like gas cylinders and broken rails, investigations remain part of a preliminary inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found no evidence of sabotage in four recent railway track accidents, according to official sources speaking on Friday. However, these incidents are under investigation as part of a preliminary inquiry.

Despite the absence of conclusive sabotage evidence, the NIA continues to probe these cases to ensure thorough examination. The accidents involved suspicious activity, with reports of gas cylinders, boulders, or broken rails placed deliberately on tracks.

Among the accidents, the incident involving the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express in Tamil Nadu on October 12 is the latest under investigation. In another incident, a train driver successfully stopped a train en route from Kanpur to Prayagraj upon spotting a gas cylinder on the tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

