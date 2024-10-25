Left Menu

Khattar Addresses Power Crisis and Pays Homage in Andaman Visit

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed power supply issues in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, held meetings with officials, and visited historical landmarks. He prioritized resolving the power shortage and paid tribute to freedom fighters. Ongoing development plans for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:28 IST
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, addressed power supply issues in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Arriving in Port Blair, he met top officials, including Governor Admiral (Retd.) DK Joshi, at Raj Niwas to tackle infrastructure challenges crucial for the smart city project in Port Blair.

During his visit, Khattar toured a 5 MW solar power plant of NTPC in Garacharma Hills and engaged with local officials. Local BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray had previously approached Khattar seeking urgent intervention over the power crisis. Khattar assured prioritization of all concerns under his ministry's care.

Khattar also paid tribute at the Cellular Jail National Memorial and honored the legacy of freedom fighters. He visited Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island to evaluate future development plans, concluding his visit with discussions with senior BJP officials about ongoing island development issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

