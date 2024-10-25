Left Menu

Karnataka CM Calls for Education as Equalizer to Combat Inequality

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah advocates for universal education to eliminate inequality and foster a fair society. Highlighting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contributions, he urges teaching constitutional rights and warns against constitutional alterations. He emphasizes skill development for enhancing job opportunities for engineering graduates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:21 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong call for equality, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the critical role of education in dismantling societal inequalities and fostering a fairer community. During the inauguration of an indoor sports complex and the launch of B.E. classes at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Technical Institute, he urged scholars to prioritize humanity over hatred.

Siddaramaiah commended the pivotal efforts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in making education accessible to oppressed communities and hailed him as one of India's foremost thinkers. He stressed the necessity of teaching the Constitution's preamble in schools to enhance awareness of citizens' rights and highlighted the divisive nature of the caste system, advocating for economic and social equality for marginalized groups.

Highlighting the importance of adhering to Ambedkar's educational principles, Siddaramaiah noted that attempts to alter the Constitution threaten national unity. He pointed out the low employment rate among engineering graduates, urging for skill development aligned with industry needs to address unemployment, thereby improving job prospects for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

