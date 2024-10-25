Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders NIOS to Shift Delhi Riots Accused's Exam Center to Jail

The Delhi High Court has instructed the National Institute of Open Schooling to change the examination venue for Saleem Khan, an accused in the Delhi Riots conspiracy, to Mandoli Jail. This decision follows the dismissal of Khan's interim bail plea for his Class 12 exams beginning October 29.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to relocate the examination center for Saleem Khan, an accused in the Delhi Riots 2020 case, to Mandoli Jail, where he is currently detained.

A division bench led by Justice Navin Chawla made this directive on Friday, in response to Khan's request for a venue change to facilitate his Class 12 examination preparation and attendance, commencing October 29.

Despite the trial court's earlier rejection of Khan's interim bail application, which noted an existing examination center in Mandoli Jail, the High Court emphasized that the center change will be executed without the need for a pre-deposit, provided the stipulated charges are paid within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

