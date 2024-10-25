Rahul Gandhi Calls for Accountability After Kashmir Terror Attack

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, voiced grave concerns on Friday over ongoing security threats in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing these to what he termed as the inadequate policies of the ruling NDA government. His comments followed a deadly terror attack in Gulmarg, north Kashmir, that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters.

The attack, which occurred in the Butapathri area of Baramulla district, prompted Gandhi to critique Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for its alleged failure to maintain peace and security in the region. On social media platform X, he stated, "The NDA government's policies have utterly failed to assure safety in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving the state in perpetual danger due to ongoing terrorist activities."

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, Gandhi paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, Rifleman Jeevan Singh and Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, along with Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir, calling their deaths "a devastating loss." He urged the government to take responsibility and act promptly to restore tranquility in the volatile region.

In the aftermath, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also extended his condolences and respect to the deceased, affirming that India's memory of their sacrifice will endure. The Indian Army confirmed that a brief exchange of gunfire occurred between terrorists and army personnel in Butapathri, during which the casualties were sustained.

(With inputs from agencies.)