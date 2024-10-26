Left Menu

Technological Drive in Northern Command: Revolutionizing Defense

The Northern Army Command is actively seeking technological advancements to fill operational gaps, focusing on areas like drone systems, AI, robotics, and electronic warfare. They've launched 93 R&D projects, collaborating with Indian industry and academia. The 'year of technology Absorption' has been declared for 2024 to enhance modern warfare capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhampur | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Army Command is spearheading a technological revolution, aiming to bridge operational gaps through collaborations with industry and academia. With 135 priority areas identified, 93 research and development projects are already underway, enhancing the army's capability across varied terrains.

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar emphasized the strategic importance of these initiatives, highlighting the Northern Command's diverse operational landscape. The army is committed to integrating indigenous innovations, offering companies access to test conditions in the region.

The army's focus includes cutting-edge technologies like drones, AI, and robotics, with the year 2024 marked as the 'year of technology Absorption.' The ongoing Operation Sadbhavana also highlights the army's educational efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering positive change among the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

