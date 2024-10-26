Strategizing India's Future: VP Dhankhar and HD Deve Gowda's Visionary Dialogue in Bengaluru

In a significant meeting, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday morning at the latter's residence in Bengaluru. Details of their discussions remain undisclosed, but the event was marked by the presence of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy who welcomed VP Dhankhar.

On the previous day, VP Dhankhar and HD Deve Gowda addressed students at Adichunchanagiri University during the Samvada Induction Program in Mandya, Karnataka. The conversation revolved around national development issues, including strategies to bolster the country's self-reliance and promote Atmanirbhar Bharat. The HDK's office shared insights from the interaction.

The dialogue underscored empowering the nation through sustainable and innovative growth avenues, serving as inspiration for aspiring leaders. Demonstrating their dedication to national advancement, the leaders traveled together back to Bengaluru, continuing discussions on future empowerment strategies.

VP Dhankhar, in his social media posts, emphasized India's emerging opportunities in different economies while advocating for embracing a civilizational ethos of inclusivity. He praised Adichunchanagiri University for its contributions to marginalized communities and inaugurated DigiMed, a tech initiative transforming medical education.

