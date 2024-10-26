Left Menu

Actor Vijay's Political Debut: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's Grand Conference

Actor Vijay, leading Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, gears up for the party's first state-level conference, with significant public interest and political scrutiny. The major event in Villupuram district will showcase Vijay's political ambitions, focusing on Tamil Nationalism, amid critical attention from other political entities before the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:37 IST
Posters of Actor and TVK President Vijay's put up in Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu ahead of his first ever state conference (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Diwali festival, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to hold its inaugural state-level conference. The event will take place in Vikravandi V Salai village, Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, attracting thousands of eager supporters of the popular figure often referred to as 'Thalapathy' Vijay.

Extensive preparations have been made for the conference, with party flags and banners prominently displayed along the 90-km route from Tambaram to the venue. The event will unfold across 85 acres, featuring a stage mimicking the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, complemented by a 101-foot flagpole. The venue reflects Dravidian and Tamil nationalist themes, with imagery of respected leaders and historic figures.

Vijay launched into politics earlier this year, sparking numerous questions about his party's future, ideology, and effectiveness. Despite skepticism, Vijay remains optimistic about establishing TVK as a formidable political force. On the eve of the conference, he urged cadres to prioritize safety and discipline, anticipating mass participation. Security is ensured by regional police, while political rivals debate Vijay's potential impact, especially with the 2026 elections approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

