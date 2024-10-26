Actor Vijay's Political Debut: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's Grand Conference

Ahead of the Diwali festival, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to hold its inaugural state-level conference. The event will take place in Vikravandi V Salai village, Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, attracting thousands of eager supporters of the popular figure often referred to as 'Thalapathy' Vijay.

Extensive preparations have been made for the conference, with party flags and banners prominently displayed along the 90-km route from Tambaram to the venue. The event will unfold across 85 acres, featuring a stage mimicking the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, complemented by a 101-foot flagpole. The venue reflects Dravidian and Tamil nationalist themes, with imagery of respected leaders and historic figures.

Vijay launched into politics earlier this year, sparking numerous questions about his party's future, ideology, and effectiveness. Despite skepticism, Vijay remains optimistic about establishing TVK as a formidable political force. On the eve of the conference, he urged cadres to prioritize safety and discipline, anticipating mass participation. Security is ensured by regional police, while political rivals debate Vijay's potential impact, especially with the 2026 elections approaching.

