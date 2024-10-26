Left Menu

Odisha Stands Resilient: Cyclone Dana Leaves No Casualties in Heroic Relief Efforts

Odisha's proactive response to Cyclone Dana ensured no casualties, with eight lakh evacuees and major restoration work already accomplished. State officials, led by CM Mohan Charan Majhi, successfully managed the crisis with rigorous teamwork, continuing efforts despite ongoing challenges like continuous rain and crop damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:02 IST
Odisha Stands Resilient: Cyclone Dana Leaves No Casualties in Heroic Relief Efforts
Odisha CM holds review meeting post-Cyclone Dana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Cyclone 'Dana' made landfall in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a critical review meeting with Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at the State Relief Centre. The aftermath meeting was attended by the state's top officials, including Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Addressing a press conference earlier, CM Majhi emphasized that Odisha remains 'safe', crediting the lack of casualties to effective teamwork. He reported that eight lakh people have been successfully evacuated and that efforts to restore electric wires are underway, despite challenges posed by continuous rainfall.

The Chief Minister highlighted that 158 platoon police forces were deployed for the safety of citizens in cyclone-affected regions. Deputy CM KV Singh Deo pointed out the remarkable fact of zero casualties and noted that 90 percent of the electricity damage has been rectified, praising government staff for their dedicated efforts.

Despite one cattle loss and crop damage across 1.75 lakh hectares, the administration continues to focus on restoration. The Budhabalanga River, which is currently swelled, is flowing below danger levels. Latest updates from the India Meteorological Department predict that Cyclone 'Dana' will weaken into a depression within 12 hours.

The storm, which impacted the Odisha coast on Friday with winds of 100-110 kmph, caused destruction such as uprooted trees and snapped power lines, but the state's prompt response mitigated its impact significantly. The community's diligent collaboration is paramount to achieving such success against natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

