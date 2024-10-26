Odisha Stands Resilient: Cyclone Dana Leaves No Casualties in Heroic Relief Efforts

As Cyclone 'Dana' made landfall in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a critical review meeting with Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at the State Relief Centre. The aftermath meeting was attended by the state's top officials, including Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Addressing a press conference earlier, CM Majhi emphasized that Odisha remains 'safe', crediting the lack of casualties to effective teamwork. He reported that eight lakh people have been successfully evacuated and that efforts to restore electric wires are underway, despite challenges posed by continuous rainfall.

The Chief Minister highlighted that 158 platoon police forces were deployed for the safety of citizens in cyclone-affected regions. Deputy CM KV Singh Deo pointed out the remarkable fact of zero casualties and noted that 90 percent of the electricity damage has been rectified, praising government staff for their dedicated efforts.

Despite one cattle loss and crop damage across 1.75 lakh hectares, the administration continues to focus on restoration. The Budhabalanga River, which is currently swelled, is flowing below danger levels. Latest updates from the India Meteorological Department predict that Cyclone 'Dana' will weaken into a depression within 12 hours.

The storm, which impacted the Odisha coast on Friday with winds of 100-110 kmph, caused destruction such as uprooted trees and snapped power lines, but the state's prompt response mitigated its impact significantly. The community's diligent collaboration is paramount to achieving such success against natural calamities.

