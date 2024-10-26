Reviving Traditions: Potters Gear Up for Diwali with Eco-Friendly Diyas

In anticipation of Diwali, potters in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, are meticulously crafting eco-friendly earthen lamps, a tradition that dates back generations. Known as diyas, these clay oil lamps illuminate homes across India during the festival. The artisans shape them by expertly pressing thumbs into balls of clay, a timeless technique.

Ram Saroop, a potter, shared with ANI, "We've received an order for 20,000 lamps, and we began work 20 days prior to Diwali. This festival season brings us joy and employment." Meanwhile, in Assam's Jorhat district, the Kumar community in Bhitor Kokila Kumar Gaon keeps its 200-year-old pottery heritage alive, despite challenges. There, 120 families rely on this craft for their livelihood.

Resident Mitali Kalita explained, "For eight years since my marriage, I've been part of a community where women shape utensils from clay and men refine them before taking them to market. However, as challenges mount, we're urged to seek alternative livelihoods. To sustain our heritage, we seek government aid." Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, celebrated on Amavasya in the month of Kartik.

(With inputs from agencies.)