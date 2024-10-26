Paddy Procurement Crisis in Punjab: Accusations Fly Amidst Storage Concerns

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday lambasted the AAP government in Punjab, labeling its paddy lifting efforts as 'ineffective' and 'immature.' The criticism comes amidst accusations from AAP blaming the BJP-led Centre for not evacuating Punjab's foodgrain stock to make room for the new crop.

Bittu countered these claims, stating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had assured the Union food minister of ample storage capacity during a recent meeting. The BJP leader announced intentions to approach the Punjab governor for intervention, arguing that the state's procurement inefficiencies have led farmers to suffer.

Highlighting further complications, Bittu addressed issues around hybrid paddy varieties, whose expensive and disease-prone yields place a financial burden on farmers. The controversy continues as Congress and Akali Dal join in criticizing the AAP's governance amidst escalating challenges in Punjab's agricultural sector.

