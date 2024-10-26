Left Menu

Paddy Procurement Crisis in Punjab: Accusations Fly Amidst Storage Concerns

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the Punjab AAP government for its poor paddy lifting efforts, calling it ineffective and immature. He rejected AAP's claims that the BJP-led Centre was responsible for the delays. Affected farmers face difficulties, and issues surrounding hybrid paddy varieties further complicate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday lambasted the AAP government in Punjab, labeling its paddy lifting efforts as 'ineffective' and 'immature.' The criticism comes amidst accusations from AAP blaming the BJP-led Centre for not evacuating Punjab's foodgrain stock to make room for the new crop.

Bittu countered these claims, stating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had assured the Union food minister of ample storage capacity during a recent meeting. The BJP leader announced intentions to approach the Punjab governor for intervention, arguing that the state's procurement inefficiencies have led farmers to suffer.

Highlighting further complications, Bittu addressed issues around hybrid paddy varieties, whose expensive and disease-prone yields place a financial burden on farmers. The controversy continues as Congress and Akali Dal join in criticizing the AAP's governance amidst escalating challenges in Punjab's agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

