Paddy Procurement Crisis in Punjab: Accusations Fly Amidst Storage Concerns
Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the Punjab AAP government for its poor paddy lifting efforts, calling it ineffective and immature. He rejected AAP's claims that the BJP-led Centre was responsible for the delays. Affected farmers face difficulties, and issues surrounding hybrid paddy varieties further complicate the situation.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday lambasted the AAP government in Punjab, labeling its paddy lifting efforts as 'ineffective' and 'immature.' The criticism comes amidst accusations from AAP blaming the BJP-led Centre for not evacuating Punjab's foodgrain stock to make room for the new crop.
Bittu countered these claims, stating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had assured the Union food minister of ample storage capacity during a recent meeting. The BJP leader announced intentions to approach the Punjab governor for intervention, arguing that the state's procurement inefficiencies have led farmers to suffer.
Highlighting further complications, Bittu addressed issues around hybrid paddy varieties, whose expensive and disease-prone yields place a financial burden on farmers. The controversy continues as Congress and Akali Dal join in criticizing the AAP's governance amidst escalating challenges in Punjab's agricultural sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Minority Front Honors Dr. Kalam with Nationwide Tribute
BJP Accuses AAP of Economic Mismanagement Over Rs 7,000 Crore Deficit
Akhilesh Yadav asks Nitish Kumar to withdraw support to NDA, says BJP govt in UP stopping 'Samajwadi's from paying tributes to JP Narayan.
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Block on Jai Prakash Narayan Tribute
BJP's Triumph: Nadda's Confidence in Upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections