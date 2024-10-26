Left Menu

Empowering India's Disaster Management at NDMA's 20th Formation Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the 20th Formation Day celebrations of NDMA, focusing on inclusive disaster risk reduction. The event will highlight empowering communities through awareness and technological sessions, with participation from international agencies, government officials, and volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:08 IST
Empowering India's Disaster Management at NDMA's 20th Formation Day
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, is set to headline the 20th Formation Day inaugural ceremony of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in New Delhi on October 28. This event underscores India's commitment to inclusive disaster risk reduction, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proactive 10-point agenda.

The theme this year, 'Empowering Communities for Disaster Risk Reduction Through Awareness for Behavioural Change', aims at nurturing behavioral transformations via targeted awareness campaigns in communities located in disaster-prone zones. Three insightful technical sessions are scheduled to explore the theme: 'Voices from communities coping with shifts in weather patterns', 'Disaster Risk Reduction – Technology for last-mile communication', and 'Slow-onset weather events, awareness on climate change and DRR'. The Ministry of Home Affairs has indicated that various guidelines, SOPs, and publications on disaster themes will also be unveiled.

The event promises a gathering of senior central and state government officials, delegates from international and UN entities, disaster management experts, and other stakeholders involved in disaster preparedness. Additionally, volunteers from Apada Mitra, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, and Bharat Scouts and Guides have been invited to participate, enhancing collaborative preparedness efforts across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024