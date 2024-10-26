Empowering India's Disaster Management at NDMA's 20th Formation Day

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, is set to headline the 20th Formation Day inaugural ceremony of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in New Delhi on October 28. This event underscores India's commitment to inclusive disaster risk reduction, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proactive 10-point agenda.

The theme this year, 'Empowering Communities for Disaster Risk Reduction Through Awareness for Behavioural Change', aims at nurturing behavioral transformations via targeted awareness campaigns in communities located in disaster-prone zones. Three insightful technical sessions are scheduled to explore the theme: 'Voices from communities coping with shifts in weather patterns', 'Disaster Risk Reduction – Technology for last-mile communication', and 'Slow-onset weather events, awareness on climate change and DRR'. The Ministry of Home Affairs has indicated that various guidelines, SOPs, and publications on disaster themes will also be unveiled.

The event promises a gathering of senior central and state government officials, delegates from international and UN entities, disaster management experts, and other stakeholders involved in disaster preparedness. Additionally, volunteers from Apada Mitra, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, and Bharat Scouts and Guides have been invited to participate, enhancing collaborative preparedness efforts across the nation.

