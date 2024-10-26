Oil Giants Return: Eni and BP Resume Libya Exploration
Italian energy company Eni and British oil giant BP have resumed their onshore drilling activities in Libya, which had been halted since 2014. The National Oil Corporation of Libya announced that Eni commenced drilling in the Ghadames basin, marking a significant step forward for Libya's energy sector.
In a significant development for Libya's energy sector, Italian energy company Eni and British oil giant BP have resumed onshore exploration activities, according to Libya's national oil corporation (NOC).
The exploration, halted in 2014 due to regional instability, has been revived with Eni starting operations in the Ghadames basin on Saturday, as per a statement from NOC.
This move is seen as a pivotal step in revitalizing Libya's oil production capabilities, potentially boosting the country's economic prospects and energy output.
