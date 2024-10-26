Left Menu

Delhi High Court Quashes Criticism of ED in Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has nullified a trial court's remarks against the Enforcement Directorate's Investigation Officer. The criticism revolved around the filing of a chargesheet without apprehending the absconding suspect in a money laundering case. The High Court stressed that unwarranted judicial criticisms can harm government officials' careers.

The Delhi High Court has recently overturned critical observations made by a trial court against the Enforcement Directorate's investigating officer. These remarks concerned the filing of a chargesheet without apprehending the key suspect, Karan Chugh, in a high-profile money laundering case.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani emphasized that such criticisms, particularly when unfounded, carry significant consequences for government officials' careers. The trial court orders dated October 5 and October 19, 2024, were challenged by the ED, and the High Court has since nullified these criticisms as misconstrued.

The Enforcement Directorate's special counsel, Advocate Zoheb Hossain, argued that adequate efforts were made to locate the absconding accused, including issuing summons and conducting address verifications. Nevertheless, the trial court had questioned these efforts, leading to the High Court's intervention.

