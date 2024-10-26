Karnataka Land Confusion Over Waqf Property Clarified by Minister MB Patil

In an attempt to clear the air over land confusion, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, addressed the media on Saturday. Patil explained that the misunderstanding surrounding 1,200 acres in Tikota taluk of Vijayapura, mistakenly tagged as Waqf property, stemmed from a gazette error. He clarified that only 11 acres are designated as Waqf property, including a burial ground and religious structures.

The remaining land was confirmed by local authorities to belong to farmers. Patil detailed that past gazette notifications in 1974, 1978, and 2016 had errors, specifically with the name 'Honavada' erroneously bracketed with 'Mahalbagayata'. He urged not to politicize the matter, emphasizing his commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests.

The minister reassured landowners that future designations would adhere strictly to Waqf criteria and promised further dialogue to cement this understanding. Meanwhile, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya criticized the Waqf Board's recent claims over lands, vowing to address what he deemed an overreach in upcoming parliamentary talks.

