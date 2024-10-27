Left Menu

Targeting the Heart: Israeli Strikes on Iran's Missile Production

Commercial satellite imagery reveals Israeli airstrikes on Iranian sites used for mixing solid fuel for ballistic missiles. Analysts David Albright and Decker Eveleth confirm that the strikes hit Parchin and Khojir, crucial military complexes near Tehran, significantly hampering Iran's missile production capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 02:47 IST
Targeting the Heart: Israeli Strikes on Iran's Missile Production

In a calculated move, Israeli airstrikes have targeted key facilities in Iran used for missile production, according to commercial satellite imagery assessments by American researchers.

The raid hit the Parchin military complex and Khojir, a primary missile production site, both located near Tehran. The strikes, confirmed by analysts David Albright and Decker Eveleth, have reportedly crippled Iran's ability to mass-produce ballistic missiles.

While Israel describes the operation as retaliation for missile attacks launched by Iran, the impact of these precise strikes could have broader implications on the region's military dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024