Targeting the Heart: Israeli Strikes on Iran's Missile Production

In a calculated move, Israeli airstrikes have targeted key facilities in Iran used for missile production, according to commercial satellite imagery assessments by American researchers.

The raid hit the Parchin military complex and Khojir, a primary missile production site, both located near Tehran. The strikes, confirmed by analysts David Albright and Decker Eveleth, have reportedly crippled Iran's ability to mass-produce ballistic missiles.

While Israel describes the operation as retaliation for missile attacks launched by Iran, the impact of these precise strikes could have broader implications on the region's military dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)