Nita Ambani Unveils Pioneering Health Seva Plan for Women and Children

Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has introduced a revolutionary Health Seva Plan that emphasizes critical screenings and treatments for children, adolescent girls, and women. This new initiative was announced as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The Health Seva Plan includes free screenings and treatments for congenital heart diseases for 50,000 children, and for breast and cervical cancer among 50,000 women. Additionally, it provides free cervical cancer vaccinations for 10,000 adolescent girls. These measures aim to deliver accessible healthcare to those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Celebrating a decade of excellence, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has impacted the lives of 2.75 million Indians. With state-of-the-art technology and many commendable achievements, including over 500 organ transplants, the hospital is recognized as the leading multi-specialty facility in India. It is committed to offering superior healthcare with international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)