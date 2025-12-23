Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shakes Itarsi Ordnance Factory

An ordnance factory in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, faced a bomb threat via email, prompting police to conduct a detailed search of the premises. No suspicious items have been found so far, and police investigations led by Superintendent Sai Krishna S Thota are ongoing to ensure safety and security.

Updated: 23-12-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:57 IST
An ordnance factory in Itarsi town, Madhya Pradesh, was threatened with a bomb through an email, leading to intensified police inspections of the facility, as confirmed by a senior officer on Tuesday.

No suspicious materials have yet been discovered at the ordnance factory located in Narmadapuram district, the officer reported.

The alert came when the threat was emailed to the official address of the ordnance factory on Monday night.

The email included a bomb threat against the factory, along with some objectionable content, according to Sai Krishna S Thota, the Superintendent of Police for Narmadapuram district.

A senior police officer-led team is currently at the scene, actively investigating the threat, Thota stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

