The U.S. Federal Reserve is exploring a new payment account designed to lower barriers for fintech and crypto firms to access their infrastructure. Fed Governor Christopher Waller emphasized the importance of innovation while maintaining security in the rapidly evolving payments landscape.

DeepSnitch AI, a new crypto protocol, introduces advanced tools aimed at providing retail investors with real-time, actionable intelligence. This development arrives as the protocol enters its third presale stage, with over $875,000 already raised.

As big names like Block.inc and Coinbase potentially join this new payment framework, the ties between traditional finance and crypto sectors are set to strengthen. Meanwhile, DeepSnitch AI investors see potential for a significant uptrend, positioning it as a 'moonshot' crypto.

