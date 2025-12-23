Left Menu

DeepSnitch AI: The Next Moonshot in Crypto?

The Federal Reserve is exploring a new payment account to improve fintech and crypto infrastructure access, while DeepSnitch AI leads innovations in crypto trading intelligence. With a presale stage raising over $875,000, DeepSnitch AI is positioned as a potential major player in the crypto space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Reserve is exploring a new payment account designed to lower barriers for fintech and crypto firms to access their infrastructure. Fed Governor Christopher Waller emphasized the importance of innovation while maintaining security in the rapidly evolving payments landscape.

DeepSnitch AI, a new crypto protocol, introduces advanced tools aimed at providing retail investors with real-time, actionable intelligence. This development arrives as the protocol enters its third presale stage, with over $875,000 already raised.

As big names like Block.inc and Coinbase potentially join this new payment framework, the ties between traditional finance and crypto sectors are set to strengthen. Meanwhile, DeepSnitch AI investors see potential for a significant uptrend, positioning it as a 'moonshot' crypto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025