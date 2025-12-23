Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong Amid Protests

In Assam's Karbi Anglong district, fresh violence broke out between two groups of protestors, leading to injuries and police intervention with tear gas. The unrest stems from disputes over illegal encroachments in tribal areas. High-level officials are engaging in dialogue to resolve the situation peacefully.

In a tense atmosphere in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, protests took a violent turn, resulting in multiple injuries. Clashes broke out between groups advocating against illegal encroachments and those affected by such allegations.

Authorities, including police and political leaders, swiftly intervened. Police resorted to lathi charge and tear-gas firing to control the situation, which had rapidly escalated with stone-pelting and destruction of property.

High-ranking officials, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized dialogue and peaceful resolution. Protests included a hunger strike, which was recently called off following assurances of tripartite talks involving the government.

