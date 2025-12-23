Violence Erupts in Assam's Karbi Anglong Amid Protests

In a tense atmosphere in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, protests took a violent turn, resulting in multiple injuries. Clashes broke out between groups advocating against illegal encroachments and those affected by such allegations.

Authorities, including police and political leaders, swiftly intervened. Police resorted to lathi charge and tear-gas firing to control the situation, which had rapidly escalated with stone-pelting and destruction of property.

High-ranking officials, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized dialogue and peaceful resolution. Protests included a hunger strike, which was recently called off following assurances of tripartite talks involving the government.