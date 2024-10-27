Left Menu

India Aspires to Lead Global Animation Revolution: PM Modi

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his vision to position India as a global animation leader. Highlighting the success of indigenous gaming and animated content, PM Modi emphasized India's burgeoning creative presence in international productions and the growing significance of the animation industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:03 IST
India Aspires to Lead Global Animation Revolution: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India must strive to become a global leader in the animation industry.

Speaking during the 115th episode, the Prime Minister highlighted the worldwide popularity of Indian animated series like Chhota Bheem and Krishna. He noted the rapid growth in India's gaming sector, stressing the global appeal of Indian games.

Underlining the ubiquity of animation across various platforms, PM Modi mentioned his meeting with leading Indian gamers, where he was impressed by the creativity and innovation in Indian gaming. He noted notable contributions by Indians in international productions, such as Harinarayan Rajiv's work on Spider-Man and Transformers.

PM Modi further acknowledged the collaboration between Indian animation studios and major international companies, including Disney and Warner Brothers, and emphasized the industry's transformation into a significant economic sector. He reiterated the cultural impact of Indian content globally and encouraged a resolution to establish India as a powerhouse in animation, especially with World Animation Day on October 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024