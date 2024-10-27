India Aspires to Lead Global Animation Revolution: PM Modi

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India must strive to become a global leader in the animation industry.

Speaking during the 115th episode, the Prime Minister highlighted the worldwide popularity of Indian animated series like Chhota Bheem and Krishna. He noted the rapid growth in India's gaming sector, stressing the global appeal of Indian games.

Underlining the ubiquity of animation across various platforms, PM Modi mentioned his meeting with leading Indian gamers, where he was impressed by the creativity and innovation in Indian gaming. He noted notable contributions by Indians in international productions, such as Harinarayan Rajiv's work on Spider-Man and Transformers.

PM Modi further acknowledged the collaboration between Indian animation studios and major international companies, including Disney and Warner Brothers, and emphasized the industry's transformation into a significant economic sector. He reiterated the cultural impact of Indian content globally and encouraged a resolution to establish India as a powerhouse in animation, especially with World Animation Day on October 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)