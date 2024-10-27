Left Menu

Modi Government Pledges Support to Punjab Farmers Amid Ongoing Protests

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reassured Punjab farmers protesting for better paddy procurement terms, emphasizing the government's dedication to addressing their needs. Joshi promised increased procurement efforts and assured that the Centre is committed to fulfilling its promises. Recent meetings in Delhi aimed at formulating strategies to streamline grain procurement.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, has reinforced the government's support for Punjab's farmers, as protests continued for a second day demanding better paddy procurement terms. Joshi emphasized the Modi government's commitment to prioritizing farmers' concerns.

The minister addressed reporters, ensuring farmers that grain purchases and necessary infrastructure improvements are underway. Joshi highlighted that Punjab received top priority in evacuation efforts and revealed directives given to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for immediate action if storage allocation issues arise.

Amid negotiations, Joshi urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to collaborate on boosting procurement, asserting the Centre's resolve to meet commitments to Punjab's agrarian community. Recent discussions in Delhi, chaired by Joshi and attended by Mann and other officials, focused on refining procurement strategies to address these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

