Amit Shah Unveils Landmark Infrastructure at Petrapole Port

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated the much-anticipated Passenger terminal building and the Maitri Dwar at Petrapole land port in West Bengal. He emphasized the transformed role of land ports under PM Modi's regime, positioning them as symbols of prosperity and peace that also curb illegal activities.

Shah elaborated on the significance of the new passenger terminal, highlighting its Rs 500 crore investment, 60 thousand square meter area, and ability to accommodate 20 thousand people daily. He projected that the facility would foster medical and educational tourism. Petrapole is heralded as South Asia's largest and busiest land port, accounting for 70% of the trade between India and Bangladesh.

The upgraded infrastructure at Petrapole includes VIP lounges, duty-free shops, and essential amenities, aiming to improve travel experiences. The Maitri Dwar is expected to expedite the release and clearance of goods at the border, featuring high-tech facilities to streamline cross-border traffic. Over 25 thousand trees are planned to be planted in the surrounding areas by next monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)