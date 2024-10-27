Left Menu

Contraband Raid at Kalaburgi Prison: Four Held and More Arrests Expected

Police uncovered smartphones, a basic phone, and other contraband at Kalaburgi Central Prison. Four individuals were detained for questioning. Authorities identified inmates involved, uncovering connections to crimes traced back to 2022 and 2024, resulting in arrests. Additional investigations continue, as reported by Police Commissioner Sharanappa SD.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown at Kalaburgi Central Prison, authorities have recovered a smartphone, a basic handset, and various contraband items. Police Commissioner Sharanappa SD reported that the operation on Saturday led to the detention of four individuals for further interrogation.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Commissioner Sharanappa stated, "A search was conducted at the Central Prison Kalaburgi resulting in the recovery of a smartphone, a basic handset, and other contraband materials. The case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch, leading to the custody of four individuals who are currently being questioned."

The investigation has also identified the prison inmate involved, who will be taken into police custody. The Commissioner revealed that preliminary findings indicate criminal elements have been trespassing into the prison compound to deliver these items.

Sharanappa disclosed that the investigation solved two previous cases. In one instance from 2022, two accused individuals were arrested for throwing three mobile handsets into the prison. In another case of the current year, two more suspects were arrested for smuggling a phone, a China mobile handset, and eight packets of Ganja into the compound.

These developments are part of an ongoing investigation, which continues to unveil the intricate web of contraband smuggling activities in the prison complex.

