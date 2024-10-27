Maharashtra Polls: Shinde's Shiv Sena Announces New Candidates, Set for Showdown

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has updated its candidature roster for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, unveiling 20 new candidates. Among the prominent names, Milind Deora is set to rival Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Worli constituency, while Sanjay Nirupam is positioned for the Dindoshi seat.

Nilesh Rane, offspring of BJP MP and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, will be contesting from the Kudal constituency. Milind Deora, a current Rajya Sabha member and past three-time MP from South Mumbai, has previously managed campaigns in Worli during the Lok Sabha polls.

Additionally, the party has seen high-profile defections, with Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of BJP stalwart Raosaheb Patil Danve, alongside ex-BJP MP Rajendra Gavit and former BJP Corporator Murji Patel, all joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

As election fever escalates, the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are intensifying their strategies for the battle over 288 assembly seats. The BJP remains a crucial component of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes both Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Voters head to the polls on November 20, with results expected by November 23.

Past elections saw the BJP secure 105 seats in 2019 and 122 in 2014. The Shiv Sena captured 56 seats in the 2019 polls and 63 in 2014, while Congress managed 44 seats in 2019, down from 42 in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)