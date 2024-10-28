Left Menu

IndiGo Confronts Security Alerts Amid Surge in Hoax Threats

IndiGo Airlines responded to security alerts for 15 flights, ensuring passenger safety while cooperating with authorities. Amid previous hoax bomb threats, emphasis on cybersecurity is rising. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has urged platforms to adhere to guidelines to curtail such threats, while the government promises stringent action.

Updated: 28-10-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:48 IST
IndiGo Confronts Security Alerts Amid Surge in Hoax Threats
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a flurry of security alerts, IndiGo Airlines activated safety protocols for 15 flights on Sunday, underscoring heightened security collaboration with authorities. 'We are aware of security-related alerts received today for the following IndiGo flights,' confirmed the airline in a formal statement.

Flights impacted included several domestic and international routes such as 6E-11 Delhi-Istanbul and 6E-92 Jeddah-Mumbai. IndiGo expressed its commitment to safety by taking necessary precautions, reiterating apologies for any customer inconvenience.

This string of threats shadows a previous incident at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki Airport, where a hoax bomb threat on an Akasa Airline flight elicited stringent security measures. As security threats cast a shadow, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology called on social media to comply with laws to curtail hoax threats, as the aviation minister assures of strict actions against culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

