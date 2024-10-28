IndiGo Confronts Security Alerts Amid Surge in Hoax Threats

In a flurry of security alerts, IndiGo Airlines activated safety protocols for 15 flights on Sunday, underscoring heightened security collaboration with authorities. 'We are aware of security-related alerts received today for the following IndiGo flights,' confirmed the airline in a formal statement.

Flights impacted included several domestic and international routes such as 6E-11 Delhi-Istanbul and 6E-92 Jeddah-Mumbai. IndiGo expressed its commitment to safety by taking necessary precautions, reiterating apologies for any customer inconvenience.

This string of threats shadows a previous incident at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki Airport, where a hoax bomb threat on an Akasa Airline flight elicited stringent security measures. As security threats cast a shadow, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology called on social media to comply with laws to curtail hoax threats, as the aviation minister assures of strict actions against culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)