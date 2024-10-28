Left Menu

Vadodara Gears Up for Landmark Shobha Yatra with PM Modi and Spanish President

Vadodara is set to host Prime Minister Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez for the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd's aircraft assembly plant. The collaboration between India and Spain marks a significant boost in India's aerospace sector. The leaders aim to strengthen international relations and promote economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:06 IST
A visual from the Vadodara site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Vadodara prepares to light up for the grand 'Shobha Yatra', Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez are set for a significant visit on Monday. The duo will inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd's aircraft assembly facility, marking an enhancement in India's aviation prowess.

Accompanied by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Union Minister CR Patil, they inspected the roadshow route, ensuring the city's readiness. This collaboration with Airbus Spain heralds the nation's first private sector assembly line for military aircraft, escalating India's aerospace landscape dramatically.

The project, under a 2021 agreement, involves both direct imports from Spain and domestic manufacturing by TASL, fostering a holistic aircraft ecosystem. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi is set for more inaugurations, ranging from infrastructure projects to eco-tourism, demonstrating a robust commitment to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

